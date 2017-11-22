Health Care

Kentucky officials declare hepatitis outbreak

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:51 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky health officials say they are seeing a dramatic rise in hepatitis A cases compared to recent years.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health has identified hepatitis A with cases in multiple counties in Kentucky.

The office says 31 cases of acute hepatitis A have been reported this year. It's a 50 percent increase over the average of 20 cases per year reported over the past 10 years. The acute cases mean the patients are showing signs of illness.

Jefferson County has had 19 confirmed cases. No deaths have been attributed to the outbreak.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The disease has also been reported in Shelby, Bullitt, Hardin, Henry, Anderson, Mason, Christian, Madison, Fayette, McCracken, Hopkins, and Leslie counties.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

    Although Bluffton teen Michael Mugrage was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the Bluffton Police Department made his day.

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer
Still need a flu shot? Make a call to the appointment line 1:25

Still need a flu shot? Make a call to the appointment line
Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

View More Video