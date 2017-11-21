Health Care

Court filing: 3M withheld information about contamination

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 07:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MINNEAPOLIS

Minnesota's attorney general, in newly filed court briefs, alleges chemicals dumped by 3M Co. in the Twin Cities metro caused higher rates of cancer, infertility and low birthweight babies.

Attorney General Lori Swanson says the contamination caused $5 billion in health and environmental damage for which 3M should be liable.

The state's lawsuit against 3M was first filed in 2010. After a series of procedural delays the case is scheduled for trial early next year. The latest filing alleges 3M knew the groundwater was contaminated years before it stopped making the chemical compounds, known as PFCs, and that it withheld critical information from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

3M says the lawsuit is a "misguided attempt" to force the company to pay for a problem that does not exist.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

    Although Bluffton teen Michael Mugrage was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the Bluffton Police Department made his day.

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer
Still need a flu shot? Make a call to the appointment line 1:25

Still need a flu shot? Make a call to the appointment line
Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

View More Video