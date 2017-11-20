'It never really leaves you.' Opioids haunt users' recovery

Kyle Graves, who is in recovery for opioid addition, sits in the home he shares with his mother in Franklin, Tenn., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Graves' troubles began more than a decade ago when he sought relief for degenerative arthritis in his hips, shoulders, feet and back. He was prescribed oxycodone, an opioid drug that works best for short-term pain but is risky and potentially addictive when used long-term. David Goldman AP Photo