Beaufort County loves to workout. And this new national poll proves it.

More Videos 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' Pause 0:58 Hermine, Matthew and Irma: By the numbers 0:49 Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe 1:17 How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 0:22 Smoke pours from Beaufort home after fire 1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 0:40 Bluffton makes room for parking in Old Town 1:03 Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 0:36 How to clean a softshell crab 0:51 Demonstrators protest SC Attorney General Alan Wilson's stance against DACA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Want to get fit in '17? These tips from a Hilton Head trainer will help Want to get fit in 2017? These tips from Christopher Hobbs of Bluffton-Hilton Head's Powerhouse Gym will help. Hobbs is a master trainer and nationally-ranked bodybuilder. Jan. 4, 2017. Want to get fit in 2017? These tips from Christopher Hobbs of Bluffton-Hilton Head's Powerhouse Gym will help. Hobbs is a master trainer and nationally-ranked bodybuilder. Jan. 4, 2017. Josh Mitelman Staff video

Want to get fit in 2017? These tips from Christopher Hobbs of Bluffton-Hilton Head's Powerhouse Gym will help. Hobbs is a master trainer and nationally-ranked bodybuilder. Jan. 4, 2017. Josh Mitelman Staff video