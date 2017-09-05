Hospital to police: Stay away from our nurses

More Videos 0:28 Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself Pause 0:45 Here's what the Town of Hilton Head proposes to do with the Cordillo Tennis Courts 0:39 'Please don't take the tennis court': one child's plea to Hilton Head's Town Council 0:58 How to make it snow in South Carolina 1:12 Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:40 Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations 1:17 Listen as Joseph Dunkle calls 911 on fellow school board member Cynthia Gregory-Smalls 1:27 What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 0:11 This South Carolina veteran uses ocean therapy to combat PTSD Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful

