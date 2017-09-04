Health Care

2 at Dragon Con hurt by chairs thrown from hotel balconies

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 10:51 AM

ATLANTA

Organizers of Dragon Con say two women were struck by chairs dropped from a 10th floor hotel balcony during the science fiction and fantasy convention being held in Atlanta.

WSB TV reports both injured women were treated at local hospitals. Kelly McDaniel told the station she was walking on the ground floor outside the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta early Sunday when she heard loud pops and then felt blood gushing down her face.

McDaniel says two staples were needed to close her wound. She was dressed as the villain Loki from the Avengers movies and says her costume may have saved her from a more serious injury.

The Marriott Marquis is one of the host hotels for Dragon Con. Organizers said in a statement that Atlanta police are investigating.

