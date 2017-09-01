Health Care

Woman dies after botched breast procedure at Sydney clinic

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 3:13 AM

SYDNEY

A woman has died after police say a Chinese tourist with no Australian medical license gave her an anesthetic during a procedure at a Sydney beauty clinic.

Jean Huang had been hospitalized in critical condition since undergoing a breast procedure at Sydney's Medi Beauty Laser and Contour Clinic on Wednesday. New South Wales police say she died on Friday.

Shao Jie was charged before Huang's death with causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger a person's life. A prosecutor said on Thursday that if Huang died, Shao would face more serious charges.

Police on Friday said they were considering taking further legal action against Shao.

Court documents allege Shao administered "an intoxicating substance" to Huang during the procedure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NBC News lauding Volunteers in Medicine for 'Inspiring America'

NBC News lauding Volunteers in Medicine for 'Inspiring America' 0:23

NBC News lauding Volunteers in Medicine for 'Inspiring America'
Stuck at the office? How to stay limber right at your desk 0:51

Stuck at the office? How to stay limber right at your desk
NBC Nightly News is coming to Hilton Head. Here's why. 0:52

NBC Nightly News is coming to Hilton Head. Here's why.

View More Video