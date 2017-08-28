Germany: Nurse believed to have killed at least 84 patients

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo former nurse Niels Hoegel., accused of multiple murder and attempted murder of patients, covering his face with a file at the district court in Oldenburg, Germany. German authorities say Monday Aug. 28, 2017 they now believe that a nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people. Niels Hoegel was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders at a clinic in the northwestern town of Delmenhorst. Oldenburg police chief Johann Kuehme said Monday authorities have now unearthed evidence of 84 killings. dpa via AP,file Carmen Jaspersen