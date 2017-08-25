Health Care

Sentencing for school aide who assaulted autistic student

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 3:06 AM

BOULDER, Colo.

A former school bus aide who pleaded guilty to assaulting an autistic student on his way to and from school faces sentencing in a Boulder court.

Fifty-two-year-old Monica Burke pleaded guilty to felony assault on an at-risk person in July. She is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Burke was charged with kicking and hitting the 20-year-old Longmont student as he was taken to and from a Denver school specializing in autism.

Police say Burke sprayed aerosol disinfectant in the student's face.

William Hall Jr., another ex-employee of the St. Vrain Valley School District, faces trial for not reporting the abuse as he was driving the bus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NBC News lauding Volunteers in Medicine for 'Inspiring America'

NBC News lauding Volunteers in Medicine for 'Inspiring America' 0:23

NBC News lauding Volunteers in Medicine for 'Inspiring America'
Stuck at the office? How to stay limber right at your desk 0:51

Stuck at the office? How to stay limber right at your desk
NBC Nightly News is coming to Hilton Head. Here's why. 0:52

NBC Nightly News is coming to Hilton Head. Here's why.

View More Video