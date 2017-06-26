Dr. Alejandro Garcia Salas
Health Care

June 26, 2017 10:49 AM

Beaufort Naval Hospital internist to join Beaufort Memorial Primary Care

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Beaufort Memorial Hospital has added another internist to the medical staff at Beaufort Primary Care.

Dr. Alejandro Garcia Salas, a lieutenant commander with the U.S. Navy Medical Corps, will join the practice the first week of July.

For the last four years, the board-certified internal medicine specialist has served as a staff physician at Beaufort Naval Hospital. While stationed in the Lowcountry, he was deployed for eight months aboard the USNS Comfort Hospital Ship.

At Beaufort Primary Care, Salas will be working with internists Drs. Andrea Hucks, Steven Kessel and Robert Webb and nurse practitioners Amy Wagner and Ronda O’Connell. A native of Guatemala, he is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Beaufort Primary Care is located at 989 Ribaut Road, Suite 260.

To make an appointment with Salas or any of the other health care providers in the practice, call 843-522-7600.

  Comments  

