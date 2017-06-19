Health Care

June 19, 2017 11:52 AM

Senior Center hosting seminar on blood pressure

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The Hilton Head Island Senior Center will host a seminar on Blood Pressure Awareness and Education at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Leah Kidwell, wellness specialist, will present information on the causes, symptoms and treatment of high blood pressure. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday. Call the Senior Center at 843-785-6444 to reserve your seat.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held at the Hilton Head Island Senior Center, 70 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite L, Hilton Head Island.

For more information, call 843-785-6444 or visit www.islandreccenter.org.

