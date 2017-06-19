Beaufort Memorial Hospital welcomes new board member

The Beaufort County Council has appointed Dr. Stacey Johnston to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, replacing pediatrician Dr. James Simmons, who stepped down this spring after serving 10 years on the nine-member board.
A board-certified family medicine specialist, Johnston has been a hospitalist at BMH for eight years. Johnston is currently the chief medical information officer for the hospitalist program and also has served as its medical director for the last five years. She also served as a Girl Scout leader in Beaufort for seven years.
