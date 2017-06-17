8 questions about bug repellent answered by Disney's 'A Bug's Life'

Itchy, annoying and sometimes even painful — despite being so small, a bug bite can really eat up your patience.
It’s summertime and outdoor activities for us mean feeding season for insects like mosquito and ticks. Sure, bug bites might be a small concern you’ve thought about in passing, but with the rise of Zika — which had cases in South Carolina last year — and the health problems associated with other insect-borne illnesses, you should be on your guard.
Bug repellent sounds simple enough to use, but we’ve broken down why you should use it, what ingredients to look for, why you shouldn’t use natural bug spray and what you can do to prevent these diseases.
