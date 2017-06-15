Health Care

June 15, 2017 2:29 AM

Woman drowns rabid raccoon that attacked her while jogging

The Associated Press
HOPE, Maine

A Maine woman out for a run says she killed a rabid raccoon that attacked her by drowning it in a puddle.

Rachel Borch, of Hope, says she was running near her home June 2 when she saw the raccoon charging her with its teeth bared. She tells WGME-TV (http://bit.ly/2rY7KI7 ) that she knew the raccoon was going to bite her, so she held out her hands so it would bite her there.

Borch then noticed a puddle in a nearby swampy area. She ran over with the rabid animal still biting down on her thumb and held its head underwater until it drowned.

Hope Animal Control Officer Heidi Blood praised Borch's composure in the situation, and says she is in the hospital for rabies exposure treatment.

