State association recognizes Beaufort Memorial nurse as 2017 Nurse Leader of the Year

The South Carolina Emergency Nurses Association has named Ashley Hildreth of Beaufort Memorial Hospital as 2017 Nurse Leader of the Year.
Hildreth is the Beaufort Memorial Emergency Department assistant director.
Nurse Lauren Walters nominated Hildreth for the honor. “She often comes to work on her days off to relieve the stress of our busy emergency department,” Walters wrote in the nomination form. “She supports us both emotionally and professionally. She is always praising us for our hard work and encourages us to work with integrity.”
Hildreth has received two other nursing awards in her career: the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses and the Palmetto Gold Award, a designation bestowed by the South Carolina Nurses Foundation.
Hildreth joined Beaufort Memorial in 2003. She has received several additional certifications as an emergency nurse, sexual assault nurse examiner and trauma nurse core curriculum instructor.
Comments