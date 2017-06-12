Health Care

June 12, 2017 8:26 AM

Maine man to stand trial for scaring woman to death

The Associated Press
ALFRED, Maine

A man accused of causing a Maine woman's fatal heart attack by frightening her during a 2015 attempted burglary is due to stand trial.

Jury selection was getting underway Monday for Carlton Young, who's pleaded not guilty to felony murder.

He's accused in the death of 62-year-old Connie Loucks, who suffered a heart attack after Young allegedly knocked on her door and windows.

The Sanford man was accused of being part of a burglary ring in southern Maine. Authorities say he and at least one other person broke into Loucks' home when she wasn't there on March 21, 2015, and returned the following day to break in again.

