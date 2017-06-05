Beaufort Memorial Hospital names VP of quality services

Beaufort Memorial Hospital has named Shawna Doran vice president of quality services, responsible for planning and leading all quality, patient safety, risk, and patient experience initiatives.
For the last year, Doran has served as the hospital’s corporate director of quality. Prior to becoming a registered nurse, Doran was a litigation paralegal for 15 years specializing in hospital law, professional liability and compliance. Doran joined Beaufort Memorial in 2004 as a registered nurse in the hospital’s Progressive Care Unit and then moved to the Surgical Services Department. Three years later, she changed career paths to risk management and patient safety.
She was named quality coordinator of the Surgical Services Department and went on to play an integral role in the development of Beaufort Memorial’s Percutaneous Coronary Intervention program, allowing the hospital to perform emergency cardiac interventions.
In 2015, Doran was named director of quality and regulatory affairs, and within a year was promoted to corporate director of quality.
This spring, Doran was honored with a South Carolina Palmetto Gold Award for making strides to enhance patient care.
Comments