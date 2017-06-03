Minnesota group helps Wisconsin inmates train service dogs

A Minnesota nonprofit is turning to Wisconsin prison inmates to train puppies to help people with mobility challenges, hearing loss, autism, seizure disorders and diabetes.
The La Crosse Tribune (http://bit.ly/2qwa9uo ) reports that the organization, Can Do Canines, arranged the canine/prisoner partnership at the Jackson Correctional Institute.
Can Do Canines prison program director Dyan Larson leads a two-hour training session once a week. Unit supervisor Melinda Derus will oversee day-to-day training. Two inmates are assigned one dog. The dog is crated in the inmates' cell at night and is by their side during the day.
Once the black Labrador/golden retriever mixes complete two years of training, they'll be given to those in need for a $50 application fee.
