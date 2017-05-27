In opioid crisis, a new risk for police: accidental overdose

This May 25, 2017 photo shows Harford County Major John R. Simpson is seen at the Harford County Sheriff's Office, MD., holding up elements of a protective suit that the sheriff's office is now providing to deputies sent to crime scenes involving heroin and synthetic opioids. After a deputy accidentally overdosed while at a drug scene, the department rushed to procure protective gear and establish protocols for officers responding to drug scenes. Juliet Linderman AP Photo