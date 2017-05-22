Health Care

May 22, 2017 12:15 PM

Hilton Head Hospital adds new technology for breast cancer patients

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Hospital has announced it is now using the Savi Scout radar localization system during breast conservation surgeries.

The FDA-cleared device is used by surgeons and radiologists to precisely locate and direct the removal of a tumor during a lumpectomy or surgical biopsy procedure.

The ability to precisely locate and direct the removal of a tumor during a lumpectomy or surgical biopsy procedure enables surgeons to increase the probability of complete cancer removal and reduce the likelihood of needing follow-up surgeries. In addition, the ability to strategically plan the incision may result in less tissue being removed during surgery.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe

Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 2:42

Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe

How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 1:51

How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine

Hip, hip hooray! Millie Timmerman celebrates her 100th birthday 2:58

Hip, hip hooray! Millie Timmerman celebrates her 100th birthday

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos