Hilton Head Hospital adds new technology for breast cancer patients

Hilton Head Hospital has announced it is now using the Savi Scout radar localization system during breast conservation surgeries.
The FDA-cleared device is used by surgeons and radiologists to precisely locate and direct the removal of a tumor during a lumpectomy or surgical biopsy procedure.
The ability to precisely locate and direct the removal of a tumor during a lumpectomy or surgical biopsy procedure enables surgeons to increase the probability of complete cancer removal and reduce the likelihood of needing follow-up surgeries. In addition, the ability to strategically plan the incision may result in less tissue being removed during surgery.
