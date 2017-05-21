The Latest: Ellis won't concede Democratic chair race

Eric Bauman, left, who is running to head the California Democratic Party, talks with Horace Snowden, of the Placer County Democratic Party. before the start of the California Democratic Party convention, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Thousands of California Democrats are gathering in the Capital city for the three-day convention that will see either Bauman or Kimberley Ellis succeeding current party chairman John Burton. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo