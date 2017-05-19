Health Care

May 19, 2017 4:55 AM

More than 100 sickened in possible norovirus outbreak

The Associated Press
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio

An Ohio country club has shut down its kitchen as health officials investigate a possible outbreak of a highly contagious virus that has sickened more than 100 people.

WOIO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qxUI3o ) health officials suspect norovirus was spread at the Kirtland Country Club in Willoughby. They are running tests to confirm the outbreak and expect results next week.

The club's general manager says a health expert is overseeing the sanitation of the kitchen, which was voluntarily shut down on Tuesday.

Norovirus can cause inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Most people recover in a few days, but it can be dangerous for young children or elderly people.

