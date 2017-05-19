Children in Baltimore to get free exams, dental work

Children in Baltimore will get free dental work that includes exams, emergency care and tooth extractions.
The Sharing Smiles event will take place on Sunday on Baltimore's west side. Children under the age of 18 who are uninsured or under-insured are eligible to participate. Dental treatment will be provided at no cost. Treatment spots will be available the day of; however, interested parents can visit the Kool Smiles website to register for services in advance.
Kool Smiles, founded in 2002, is a network of local dental offices expanding their services to children and families in underserved communities.
Comments