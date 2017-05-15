Beaufort Memorial Sea Island Psychiatry welcomes nurse practitioner

Margaret Thompson, a nurse practitioner with 25 years of experience in the mental health field, has joined Beaufort Memorial Sea Island Psychiatry.
Most recently, Thompson worked in Savannah in the inpatient acute care units at Coastal Harbor Health System and Georgia Regional Hospital. Prior to moving to Savannah, she worked for six years at Piedmont Counseling Center in Danville, Va.
During her career in psychiatric care, Thompson also served on the staff of several counseling centers in both Savannah and Danville, was a nurse educator at Radford University in Virginia and was a nursing faculty member at Danville Regional Medical Center School of Nursing.
At Sea Island Psychiatry, Thompson will be working with board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Wynn Hill and licensed clinical social workers Patricia Rickenbaker and Richard Archer.
Sea Island Psychiatry is located at 989 Ribaut Road, Suite 330.
Comments