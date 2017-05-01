Health Care

May 01, 2017 12:02 PM

Physician assistant joins Beaufort Memorial Surgical Specialists

Posted by Sandra Ross

Beaufort Memorial Surgical Specialists has added a new board-certified physician assistant to its medical staff, according to a news release.

Cameron Price will be assisting board-certified general surgeons Drs. Perry Burrus, Deanna Mansker, Tim Pearce and Stephen Sisco in the operating room and clinic.

A recent graduate of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Price completed clinical rotations in both Texas and at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. During her training, she worked in a number of medical specialties, including internal medicine, infectious diseases, general surgery, emergency medicine and orthopaedic surgery.

In her new position at Beaufort Memorial Surgical Specialists, Price will be evaluating patients before and after surgery, as well as patients referred to the practice from the Emergency Department and hospital floors.

Beaufort Memorial Surgical Specialists is a multiprovider practice offering breast, general, laparoscopic and vascular surgery. Offices are located at 1055 Ribaut Road in Beaufort and 11 Arley Way in Bluffton. To make an appointment, call 843-524-8171.

