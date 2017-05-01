Beaufort Memorial announces new name for women’s imaging services

The women’s imaging services center at Beaufort Memorial Hospital has a new name: Beaufort Memorial Breast Health Center.
The name change was prompted by the center’s recent designation as an Accredited Breast Center by the American College of Surgeons’ National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers following a rigorous onsite evaluation and review of the hospital’s facilities, protocols and performance, according to a news release.
Beaufort Memorial is among 10 breast centers in South Carolina to have earned the designation.
In addition, the center was named a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology for meeting the highest standards in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy and breast ultrasound.
Accredited breast centers must offer patients coordinated, comprehensive care, access to a full range of state-of-the-art services and information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options.
For more information, visit www.bmhsc.org or call 843-522-5029.
Comments