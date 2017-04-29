Organ donations increase through NY health marketplace

More than 6,000 people have signed up in a single week to be organ donors through New York's health plan marketplace.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 6,326 people enrolled in the New York State Donate Life Registry in the week ending April 27th.
Cuomo signed legislation last year requiring the health department to add the organ donation component to its health insurance application.
Anyone 16 or older completing an application, renewing a plan, or making a life status change is now asked if they would like to be added to the Donate Life Registry.
Organ donors also enroll at the websites for the Department of Health, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Board of Elections, and when applying for the New York City Identification Card.
