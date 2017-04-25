Vaccines by the numbers: A public health achievement

First of all if you come across a person not breathing, dial 911 and tell people around you to call 911. With the abundance of Automated External Defibrillators (AED's are devices that deliver an electric shock to restart a stopped heart) being installed in businesses and public areas, there may be confusion on what to do and which to grab. Burton Fire District Spokesman Daniel Byrne and Dr. Brett Cargill, Chief of Staff at Hilton Head Hospital, talk about the main differences between what CPR does and what an AED does in an emergency cardiac situation.