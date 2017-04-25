Vaccines by the numbers: A public health achievement

Between 2001 and 2010, the United States saw big declines in the number of cases of vaccine-preventable diseases. Because of this, vaccines are one of the top public health achievements of the decade.
In sickness and in health, Bluffton couple tie the knot

Krista Solley and John Barlow got married in a very unusual way on April 1st at her mom's home in Bluffton. They had to change their wedding plans last minute and knew that everyone would not be able to make it, so they had to come up with a solution.

CPR or AED; What's the difference?

First of all if you come across a person not breathing, dial 911 and tell people around you to call 911. With the abundance of Automated External Defibrillators (AED's are devices that deliver an electric shock to restart a stopped heart) being installed in businesses and public areas, there may be confusion on what to do and which to grab. Burton Fire District Spokesman Daniel Byrne and Dr. Brett Cargill, Chief of Staff at Hilton Head Hospital, talk about the main differences between what CPR does and what an AED does in an emergency cardiac situation.

Can studying genetics help doctors diagnose autism earlier?

Dillon Gray, the lead coordinator and instructor for the Outreach Education Program with Greenwood Genetic Center, talks about the future of genetics and how advancements in the field may change how we diagnose autism. Gray came to Beaufort with the center's mobile Gene Lab on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, to conduct labs with advanced placement students at Beaufort High School.

Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem

The Worcester Polytechnic Institute research team shows spinach leaves stripped of plant cells can become a vascular network to deliver blood, oxygen and nutrients to grow human tissues like cardiac muscle to treat heart attack patients. This green solution may solve the major problem now limiting the regeneration of large section of human tissues, bone, even whole organs to treat disease or traumatic injuries.

Meetings scheduled to address leukemia cases in former Laurel Bay residents

Leukemia cases in children of past Laurel Bay residents is causing concerns in the Beaufort military community. Public meetings to address those concerns have been scheduled for Jan. 17-18, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., in the theater at the Marine Corps Air Station. The agenda will include the status of underground oil storage tanks and other environmental testing in the housing community, according to a letter sent to residents last week by Col. Peter Buck, the commander of MCAS Beaufort. Amanda Whatley, the mother of one of the children diagnosed, told her story this month in a YouTube video that gained national attention.

Debra's Story: Why tanning is not worth it

It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75 percent of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin.

