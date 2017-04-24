Arkansas executes Jones; plans 2nd lethal injection of night

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life Pause 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 2:18 Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station 4:38 SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 1:02 How domestic violence calls can escalate 1:06 Kettle corn made easy 0:53 How to clean shrimp with Sea Eagle Market's Craig Reaves 1:22 How to make shrimp and grits 3:27 15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage 0:28 Fear the beardless Graham DeLaet Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Arkansas had been planning to execute eight inmates over 10 days in April using a three-drug lethal-injection cocktail. Here’s how it works — and why it’s been controversial. The New York Times