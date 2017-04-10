Library to host presentation on future planning for special needs families

The Hilton Head Branch of Beaufort County Library is hosting a presentation on future planning for special needs families at 2:30 p.m. April 22, according to a news release.
Theresa Varnet, an attorney who works with special needs families and the mother of an adult daughter with disabilities, and attorney Olesya Matyushevsky will provide information on topics including setting up a trust, accessing benefits for your child, current health care changes and making arrangements on who will take care of your child after you are gone.
The library is at 11 Beach City Road. For more information, contact Amy Coyne Bredeson at 843-290-2741 or acbredeson@yahoo.com.
