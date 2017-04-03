Hilton Head Island Senior Center offering fitness classes

The Hilton Head Island Senior Center is offering several fitness classes this spring, according to a news release.
Available programs include Morning Exercise and Total Body Fitness classes, a combination Tai Chi and Yoga class, and an Advanced Line Dancing class. A new program is the senior “Forever Fit” class available at the Reebok CrossFit facility on New Orleans Road.
For details on classes and to register, call 843-785-6444. For more information, go to www.islandreccenter.org.
The center is located at 70 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite L.
Comments