Advanced practice registered nurse joins Beaufort Memorial

Maureen Chapman, an advanced practice registered nurse with more than 25 years of experience, has joined the medical staff at Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, according to a news release.
Chapman will be working with board-certified gynecologist Dr. Pat Thompson and nurse practitioner Suzanne Wolf in the practice’s Port Royal and Bluffton offices.
For the last three years, Chapman has served as a clinical instructor in women’s health at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. A certified nurse-midwife, Chapman worked for eight years in a Pennsylvania OB-GYN practice, offering prenatal, labor and birth, and routine gynecological care.
Chapman also spent 15 years as a flight nurse with the U.S. Air Force Reserve at McGuire Air Force Base in Trenton, N.J.
To make an appointment, call 843-524-8151.
