Group gives out ‘Hold on to Your Hearing’ award

Sound Advice has announced that its first “Hold on to Your Hearing” award will go to The Lowcountry Shaggers and its DJ John Fletcher, who consistently keeps sound levels at or below the recommended 80 decibels for dance events, according to a news release.
A local advocacy group, Sound Advice aims to increase public awareness of the facts that repeated exposure to loud noise levels can permanently damage hearing, sound levels can be easily measured, and simple measures can reduce sound levels to safer loudness levels.
