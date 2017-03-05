Liver transplant surgical pioneer Dr. Thomas Starzl dies

1:00 New $100K, 'germ-zapping' robot at Beaufort Memorial Hospital Pause

0:54 National Action Network plans to protest during RBC Heritage

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

0:31 Hardware store to be shiny and new

0:50 Retired book seller: Decades after Daufuskie, Pat Conroy 'knew every (student's) name'

1:17 Look who wore their PJs to the ice cream store

3:04 How a black quarterback shined after integration allowed him to play at Florida high school

0:53 If you love Pat Conroy's work, you'll love this!