Arkansas panel advances medical pot smoking, edibles ban

An Arkansas Senate committee has advanced bills to change the medical marijuana law approved by voters in November by banning smoking medical marijuana and the selling of food or drinks containing the drug, but an effort to halt the start of the program until the drug is legalized nationwide failed.
The Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor on Wednesday endorsed and sent to the full Senate bills banning the smoking, eating or drinking of marijuana, but allowing a patient or designated caregiver to incorporate marijuana into food or drink for medicinal use.
A proposal to delay implementation of medical marijuana in Arkansas until the federal government legalizes marijuana use, which was offered by a lawmaker who isn't a member of the committee, failed for lack of a motion.
Comments