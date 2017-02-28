Justice backs measures to address state's drug crisis

The Justice administration is calling for several measures to address the state's drug crisis, including tougher penalties for bringing illicit narcotics into West Virginia, a method for nonviolent drug felons to clear their records and an increase in addiction treatment.
Gov. Jim Justice says residents are suffering because there aren't enough treatment options in West Virginia.
He's backing Senate and House bills to raise the minimum penalty for transporting narcotics into the state from one to three years.
Under another bill he supports, drug records could be cleared after five years without a repeat offense.
He wants a 5 percent licensing fee from winning bidders on road projects to fund treatment.
Administration officials say they'll use some of $36 million in court settlement money from prescription-drug distributors for services.
