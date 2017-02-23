Don’t be fooled by the warm weather: Flu bug still buzzing around the Lowcountry

Don’t be fooled by the warm spring-like weather: Flu season is still underway in the Lowcountry.
Recent statistics show that activity is still high and widespread across the state and Beaufort County.
In Beaufort County, there were 57 cases reported last week, down from last week’s 74 cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control ,which releases new information each Wednesday on the flu virus.
Jasper and Colleton counties reported far fewer cases than Beaufort County. Jasper had 13 while Colleton had four.
One person in the Lowcountry region died this week from an influenza-related illness. That region includes Jasper, Colleton, Beaufort, Allendale, Charleston, Hampton, Berekely, Dorchester, Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Bamberg counties.
Across the Palmetto State, there were 8,074 , influenza cases reported from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, according to DHEC’s report. That number is up by more than 3,000 cases from two weeks ago.
More than 300 people in South Carolina were hospitalized because of flu-related illnesses in the last week, according to DHEC.
The predominant circulating flu type across South Carolina is Influenza A, according to DHEC. Symptoms include include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle and body aches, headache and fatigue.
Since Oct. 2, 2016, 17 influenza-associated deaths have been reported statewide, according to DHEC. Five of those deaths were in the Lowcountry region, according to DHEC’s report.
Should I still get vaccinated?
According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as long as the flu virus is active and causing illnesses, it is a good idea to get vaccinated. The CDC recommends injectable influenza vaccines — either inactivated influenza vaccine or recombinant influenza vaccine. The nasal spray flu vaccine is considered ineffective and should not be used.
If you want to get vaccinated, check out the online Vaccine Locator for help.
How does the flu spread?
According to the CDC, the flu is spread when infected people cough, sneeze or talk, leaving droplets either on the mouths or noses of people nearby or on surfaces where others pick up the illness.
How long can you be contagious for?
According to the CDC, most healthy adults with strong immune systems may be able to infect others a day before they develop symptoms and can continue to spread the flu up to seven days after becoming sick.
