'Monster' ex-USA Gymnastics doctor charged with sex assault

0:40 'They're cute until they're in your house': Flying squirrels a major pest in Lowcountry Pause

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

0:43 Is your dog scratching and scratching and scratching? Try these three tips from local vet

0:54 Jennifer Pinckney: 'I'm making the best of it.'

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

0:45 Student: Our winter concert was held in a middle school gymnasium

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

0:43 Citizen: It's not about fairness or equity