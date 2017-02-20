Serendipity Medical Spa welcomes new doctor

Serendipity Medical Spa has added Dr. Tracey Leaver-Williams to its staff, according to a news release.
Leaver-Williams is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology as well as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She practiced in Georgia for seven years prior to relocating to Hilton Head Island with her family in 2014.
Leaver-Williams offers the Mona Lisa Touch laser therapy as treatment for her patients.
For more information, go to serendipitymedspa.com or call 843-342-2639.
