Low Country Family Counseling opens in Bluffton

Jeanne Thomas, MA, LPCi, has opened Low Country Family Counseling LLC, a new private practice located in Bluffton’s Sheridan Park, according to a news release.
Thomas specializes in marriages that have experienced the traumatic effects of infidelity, financial betrayal, sex addiction, porn addiction and intimacy disorders.
Thomas is a certified sex addiction therapist, partners recovery therapist and intimacy anorexia specialist. In addition, Thomas has trained with Dr. John Gottman of the Gottman Institute in Seattle, earning the highest Level 3 credential. Thomas is a Gottman-certified workshop leader offering weekend and evening marriage enrichment and parenting programs.
Additionally, Low Country Family Counseling offers the following support groups:
▪ Married and Alone: This support group is for women who are living in relationships with their husbands without intimacy.
▪ Partner’s Recovery Group: This empowerment group is for women who have been betrayed by their husband’s infidelity, excessive viewing of porn and/or uncontrollable sexual acting out.
▪ The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work couples workshop is based on Gottman’s book of the same title. This group is meant to be a fun marriage-enrichment workshop.
Low Country Family Counseling is located on Pennington Drive in Sheridan Park. For more information, call 843-384-4994 or visit www.lowcountryfamilycounseling.org.
