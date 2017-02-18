Man expected to cite mental illness in fatal shooting

A man charged in a fatal shooting at a Sheridan County home is expected to plead not guilty by reason of mental illness.
The Sheridan Press reports (https://goo.gl/8Db266 ) prosecutors and defense attorneys reviewed a Sept. 20 forensic evaluation concerning Paul Brookhouse's criminal responsibility based on his mental impairment and deemed it appropriate for him to make the plea.
Brookhouse is charged in the June 12, 2014, death of 62-year-old James Lee Drake, who had two gunshot wounds to the side and one to the head.
Investigators say Brookhouse told officers who arrived at the home that a man inside had been shot and "I'm the one that did it."
A hearing is scheduled for March 2.
