Flu activity widespread, surging in Beaufort County, SC. Here’s what you need to know.

State health officials say flu activity is high and widespread across South Carolina, including Beaufort County where there were 74 cases reported last week alone.
Across the Palmetto State, there were 7,352 influenza cases reported from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which release new information each Wednesday. That number is up by more than 2,000 cases from the previous week.
More than 200 people in South Carolina were hospitalized because of flu-related illnesses, double the previous week.
Jasper and Colleton counties reported far fewer cases than Beaufort. Jasper had eight while Colleton had 18.
The predominant circulating flu type across South Carolina is Influenza A, according to DHEC.
No deaths from lab-confirmed flu were reported in the past week. Since Oct. 2, 2016, 16 influenza-associated deaths have been reported statewide, according to DHEC. Five of those deaths were in the Lowcountry region, according to DHEC’s report.
Should I still get vaccinated?
According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as long as the flu virus is active and causing illness it is a good idea to get vaccinated. The CDC reccomends injectable influenza vaccines — either inactivated influenza vaccine or recombinant influenza vaccine. The nasal spray flu vaccine is considered ineffective and should not be used.
If you want to get vaccinated, check out the online Vaccine Locator for help.
