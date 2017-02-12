Illinois teachers learn to help students affected by trauma

Six schools in central Illinois are participating in a pilot project to train teachers, administrators and other adults to help students who are affected by trauma.
The program began through a Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration grant to train school district personnel and community members, the (Decatur) Herald & Review (http://bit.ly/2kcCG55) reported. They learn to approach their work with awareness of trauma, which can affect children's brain development and their emotional and physical health.
The agency's statistics show that in the past year, 60 percent of youth nationally have been exposed to violence, including assault with a weapon, sexual victimization, child maltreatment and dating violence.
Schools participating in the program include Franklin and Muffley Schools, Phoenix Academy, Argenta-Oreana, Sangamon Valley and Deland-Weldon schools.
Franklin School teacher Kristin Portis uses cups and ice-pop sticks for students to express their feelings at the beginning of the day. Each of her students takes a stick with his or her name on it and places it in a cup that represents his or her mood.
"If I notice that kids are mad or upset, I will pull them aside one by one first thing in the morning and have a conversation with them about their feelings, so they can express their emotions," Portis said. "We get on a personal level and build relationships, so they know we're not just teachers. We're also people that care about them."
The program's goal is to expand the project next year until all schools in the area are involved.
Comments