Construction worker breaks leg and ankle at Scottsdale site

Authorities say a worker suffered a broken left leg and ankle after falling 40 feet into a hole at north Scottsdale construction site.
A Scottsdale Fire Department crew was called to the site about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
They say a worker who was climbing out of a 15-foot by 15-foot steel-reinforced hole lost his footing on a ladder and fell.
The 30-year-old man also suffered possible internal injuries, but authorities say he was conscious and able to talk to rescuers.
The man was taken to a Scottsdale hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. His name wasn't immediately released.
