Beaufort bone marrow drive seeks matches for those needing transplants

A Beaufort bone marrow drive will register people who could be matches for those who need transplants.
The drive will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Beaufort Fire Department Station No. 2, 1120 Ribaut Road in Beaufort. Paperwork and a cheek swab are all that is required to register.
Those who are a match will be called to donate.
To register, potential donors must be between ages 18 and 44 and be willing to donate to anyone who is a match. The event is hosted by Be the Match, and those who can’t attend can join an online registry at join.bethematch.org/SC.
For information, contact Ashley Collier at acollier@nmdp.org or 803-543-9034.
The drive will include free sugar cookies and It’s Only Fair food truck will be on site.
The drive is in honor of Beaufort’s Steve Yurcaba, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and will eventually need a transplant, a news release said.
