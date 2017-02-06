It’s not just what you eat but when you eat that affects your heart

1:23 Valentine's Day 'sweet spots' across Beaufort County Pause

0:38 A look at Mitchelville Preservation Society's Freedom Day

1:13 Video: Lowcountry author Roger Pinckney on his voodoo beliefs

0:58 Board member Orischak: Moss went 'off road' during executive session

1:25 On board with Beaufort County Mosquito Control

2:00 How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

0:30 Video: Fight mosquitoes with these simple tips

1:23 Not all of Hunting Island State Park to be closed

1:20 What are the next steps for the Jasper port?