Can’t sleep? Head for the woods

0:52 Kids answer: 'What is Valentine's Day?' Pause

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

1:25 On board with Beaufort County Mosquito Control

3:48 A first look at damage to Harbour Town caused by Hurricane Matthew

0:43 'When my ex-wife agrees with me ...(on school start times), that's pretty awesome'

0:52 Tour of the devastated Dataw Island Marina

0:30 Video: Fight mosquitoes with these simple tips

1:38 What are the considerations for Port Royal's working waterfront?

1:32 Marie Tate remembers her husband, Dana Lyle Tate Sr.