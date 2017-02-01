Hear, hear: Technology helps woman regain hearing

1:50 Video: Lauderdale visits the likely site of Dr. Buzzard's grave Pause

0:25 Video: Daufuskie author Roger Pinckney tells voodoo tales on the island

1:13 Video: Lowcountry author Roger Pinckney on his voodoo beliefs

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

0:45 PFC Maria Daume: 'The Marine Corps will train me to be the best I can be.'

1:50 Frank Martin, recruiting and immigration ban: 'It's going to be different.'

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus