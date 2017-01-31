March of Dimes to host fundraiser kickoff Thursday

The March of Dimes will host a kickoff event to start the 2017 March for Babies fundraising campaign in Beaufort and Jasper counties at noon Thursday at Oldfield Clubhouse, according to a news release.
Families and businesses throughout the Lowcountry are invited to attend and start raising funds for March for Babies, which will be held on April 22 at the Promenade in Old Town Bluffton.
During the kickoff, participants will have the opportunity to meet the 2017 Ambassador Family. Guests can also pick up fundraising materials, network and eat a light lunch. Top fundraisers from 2016 will be recognized. Guests must register in advance for the kickoff event by contacting Laura Tregner at 843-614-3358 or Ltregner@marchofdimes.org.
In the Lowcountry, March for Babies is sponsored by Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Beaufort Pediatrics.
Register for March for Babies at marchforbabies.org. For the latest resources and information, visit marchofdimes.org.
