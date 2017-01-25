Indiana trying to alert rat buyers about rare virus threat

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift Pause

1:24 Matthew Horne's aunt on the Malik Stanfield trial so far

2:00 How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

0:43 This teen's father was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago. He would rather see his father's killer get life in prison.

0:55 Her son was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago. Here's why she's not going to his killer's execution.

0:54 Widow of fallen Beaufort County officer: '15 years is too hard' a wait for justice in husband's murder

1:32 Marie Tate remembers her husband, Dana Lyle Tate Sr.

0:44 How does the new Wal-Mart Supercenter at Bluffton Gateway look on grand opening day?

2:36 Former President Barack Obama speaks with SC native Stephen Colbert